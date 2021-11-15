West Monroe crash claims the life of local man

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2021, shortly after 8:10 pm, Louisiana State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 557 south of Louisiana Highway 34. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old David Touchet who was walking in the roadway.

The investigation revealed a 2009 GMC Sierra, driven by 36-year-old Stephen Snyder, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 557 when he struck Touchet. Touchet was pronounced dead at the scene and toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.