West Monroe continues to revitalize downtown through grants, Civil Engineers

WEST MONROE, LA (8/19/19) West Monroe has been revitalizing its downtown districts over the last few years. With further assistance coming in, the sky is the limit when it comes to breathing new life into downtown.

The city recently received a nearly $100,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will go to these repairs. But it doesn’t stop here.

The city is also working with McClure, an engineering firm that will help find grant money for future projects, in addition to sharing ideas for future projects.

Community meetings will begin in the next couple of months to discuss what the revitalization will look like. They initially will include mainly those who are effected by the changes, but ideas will be opened up towards the public.

Some business owners are wary of the changes, but Mayor Staci Mitchell wants to reassure businesses and residents that while upgrades are coming, the current downtown West Monroe charm will stay.