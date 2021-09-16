West Monroe Chamber of Commerce host job fair

WEST MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Companies in West Monroe are looking for new employees. Residents say that they are eager to secure a job.



Thursday September 16th from 12 pm until 5pm the West Monroe Chamber of Commerce held a community job fair. The job fair focused on trades and the construction industry. West Monroe resident Colin Crawford says he’s happy to see residents apply for jobs



Colin Crawford, “It is good to see people out doing what they need to be doing to take care of themselves”



Companies in attendance provided applicants with job applications and conducted on the spot interviews. Monroe resident Eric Broussard says he hopes securing a job will give him the ability to provide for his loved ones.

Eric Broussard ,”As a man you know, you want to stand on your own two feet and be able to provide for your family, and that’s pretty much where I am in my life right now, and this is an opportunity for me to show my older children how to be responsible”



West Monroe resident Augusta Kwentoh says she’s looking to change careers with the help of the job fair.



Augusta Kwentoh “I’m a manager at Taco Bell and I’m looking for a new career change, that’s what I’m looking for right now.”



The chamber is planning to host a virtual job fair in the near future. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.