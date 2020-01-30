OUACHITA PARISH, La. (1/20/2020) — A West Monroe businessman owes Medicare over $27 million. That’s according to our news content partners at The Ouachita Citizen.

John “Danny” Jones is the man at the center. His two home health care agencies are part of a federal probe with allegations of embezzlement and check-kiting.

The Ouachita Citizen reports Jones owes the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services $27,363,003.95, which does not include interest. This information was obtained by the Citizen from bankruptcy paperwork filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Louisiana. Jones is asking the court to release him from having to pay certain debts.

Jones previously owned and operated United Home Care Inc. and Trinity Home Health Care Inc. which were both Medicare certified home health service providers. Neither business is still operating.

