WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s the year of the rebels as the West Monroe high school baseball team won the LHSAA class 5A state championships last month in May.

We were able to catch up with West Monroe’s assistant baseball coach Brent Achord who’s a Ole Miss baseball alum and played for the rebels 25 years ago.

He shared with us the joy about the new national champs bringing the title back to Oxford, Mississippi where he once played.

“I’m excited for this coaching staff for these players incredible roster and a bunch of guys who came back for their final year and see them make that run being an alum and living in Louisiana you can imagine you catch a lot so to be able to finally be around when they climb that mountain its exciting,” says Acord.

We ask coach Acord, as a former player and now a coach of a high school who just won the state championship last month in may and now watching his alma mater win the college world series what is the feeling like?

“It’s the year of the rebels I guess! It’s been a great year, I also got engaged this year. So I keep looking over my shoulder want to know if this is a dream. by winning the state championship and be a part of that and then watch your alma mater in the college World Series it’s awesome,” says Acord.

Ole Miss rebels wraps up the NCAA Baseball season as National Champions and finishes with 18 of their final 22 games of the season.