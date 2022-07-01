BALTIMORE, Md. (BRPROUD) — Jaylon Ferguson, linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens and native of West Feliciana, died from ‘combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,’ according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who spoke with The Baltimore Sun.

Ferguson, who was entering his fourth season in the NFL, was found unresponsive in his Baltimore home on June 22.

Services for Ferguson will be held at the Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church in St. Francisville on July 2 at 10 a.m.