OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Carroll Sheriff’s Department addresses the public in reference to high-speed chase rumors created due to a vehicle pursuit this afternoon: The pursuit started from a traffic stop for speeding in Pioneer.

The suspect, Louis Greenberg, led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended when Greenberg exited Hwy 17, north of Oak Grove, and drove thru a nearby field. Greenberg then exited the truck and fled into a large wooded area behind New Hope Church.

The Dodge truck Greenberg was driving, was eventually towed, but Greenberg was not located after an extensive search. Greenberg reportedly has an active arrest warrant out of Natchitoches Parish and is not known to be armed. Greenberg will also be facing charges in West Carroll Parish.

Photo courtesy of West Carroll Sheriff’s Department

If you see, spot, or know where is located Greenberg please call West Carroll Sheriff’s Department at 318-428-2331 or 911.