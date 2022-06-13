WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The nation-wide teacher shortage is affecting an area high school, to the extent of possible closure.

On Monday June 13th, the West Carroll Parish School Board will meet to discuss their monthly agenda. One item they plan on addressing is the status of Epps High School.

Epps High School is a rural public school located in Epps, LA and the student population of currently sits at two-hundred and fifty-eight. Although the school remains open, the possibility of it closing leaves many parents and students feeling concerned.

Jeannie Herrington, a mother with two kids enrolled at Epps High said, “My kids aren’t happy about it. They are very upset. It’s a big change that they’re not ready for. A lot of the students and parents love the smaller school system. They feel like their kids get more one-on-one time.”

The West Carroll Parish School Board will meet at 6:30 PM to determine a plan for the future of Epps High School.