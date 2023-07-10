WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, June 25, 2023, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Chance Lee Brumley after visually identifying him as a target in a narcotics investigation.

According to authorities, Brumley gave consent to deputies to search his vehicle. During the search, deputies recovered approximately 18.79 grams of meth, two loaded firearms, scales and other drug paraphernalia. Due to the search of Brumley’s vehicle, a search warrant was conducted to search Brumley’s residence.

According to authorities, Brumley stated that there is meth inside his residence, along with more firearms. During the search, deputies recovered of 1.2 grams of meth, mechanical scales and a shotgun.

According to authorities, Brumley was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Firearms in the Presence of CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Liability Insurance. Brumley was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.