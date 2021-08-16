Welfare check in Winn Parish leads to Human Trafficking arrest, among other charges

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office says on August 8, 2021, they were dispatched to Highway 505 in response to a welfare check.

According to authorities, because of that check an investigation was initiated by WPSO and the Louisiana Department of Justice into illegal activities and abuse concerning persons with infirmities.

The investigation determined that there were numerous victims and as the investigation continues, more victims could possibly be discovered.

Danny Wilson Browning II, 39 of Dodson, La. was arrested for the following charges:

Five counts of Exploitation of persons with infirmities

Six counts of Human Trafficking

Fees/ Licenses required

The victims were removed from the residence and placed in safe environments. This is an ongoing investigation.

Browning’s total bond amount is $220,000.