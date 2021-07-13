“Welcome to Ruston” program will give those involved 10,000 dollars

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Ruston has recently announced its “Welcome to Ruston Program”. The program will give those involved ten thousand dollars. Mayor of Ruston Ronny walker hopes the program will benefit Ruston’s economy in a major way.

The city of Ruston’s “Welcome to Ruston” program is a financial grant that will attract a knowledge base work force to Ruston. 25 graduates of Grambling State University and Louisiana Tech University will be offered 10 thousand dollars to move back to Ruston. The city will be using revenue from the Ruston sport’s complex in order to fund the program. Ruston mayor Ronny Walker says he hopes the program brings college graduates back to the city.



Ronny Walker Mayor “First of all we’d love to have some of our folks that actually grew up here and have moved off to other places come back, but especially we’re prioritizing the two partnering university Louisiana tech and Grambling state university that doesn’t mean someone who went to LSU or somewhere else can’t do it they can do it also just say you live more than 100 miles from Ruston. Both of those universities are helping us publicize this through their alumni are they also are offering some incentives like a lifetime alumni membership, and things like that”



Applications for the grant are available at www.welcometoruston.org