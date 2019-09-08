Weekend Weather – Sunday, September 8th





WEST MONROE, LA (09/08/19) Happy Sunday! Hopefully you’re staying cool out there today as our late summer heat wave continues across the ArkLaMiss. Just like Saturday, many saw the triple digit heat, with upper 90’s elsewhere. There has been lots of sunshine as well with some humidity, but all in all not overly oppressive.

Yesterday some locations broke record some long standing record high temperatures. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a few more fall today considering today’s weather has been fairly similar to yesterday’s.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory through this evening, but they will likely have daily advisories as long as it remains hot, which it looks like it will.

Tonight will remain quiet and clear, with a light breeze out of the west. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 70’s.

We will start the work week on a hot and humid note with highs in the upper 90’s to lower 100’s once again but there will be a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This chance will remain low though, only at a 20 percent. Not everyone will see rain.

We’ll have subtle changes in our weather for the extended period, but all in all it will remain very hot and mostly dry. Some low rain chances will be possible tomorrow and towards the end of the week.

With hot temperatures and lack of meaningful rain, drought is starting to take a tighter grip across the ArkLaMiss. Some locations, especially in Union parish and county are seeing the worst conditions.