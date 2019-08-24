Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 24th











WEST MONROE, LA (08/24/19) Happy Saturday! We started the day off with showers and thunderstorms towards our southern parishes. These quickly raced north and brought some rain to a decent amount of the ArkLaMiss. This brought not only some needed rain, but also cooler temps!

We will have enough upper level support through the night to have the chance for some isolated shower and storm activity. Lows will generally be in the lower 70’s, with intervals of clouds.

Tomorrow should start off on the drier side before we see more showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. This is due to another disturbance working its way up from the south. Depending on cloud cover, highs will struggle to reach the 90’s.

We will keep the unsettled weather around for the first half of the upcoming work week, as the upper level pattern remains favorable for multiple weak disturbances to move through. We will see some warming by the time we get to Tuesday.

We will see a weak cold front move in by Thursday, taking rain chances and the humidity with it. While highs will still be in the lower 90’s due to the amount of sunshine, the air will be much drier, which will allow for it to feel more pleasant! Lows will even be able to drop into the 60’s, so you may want to open your windows at night!