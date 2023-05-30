THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — One man is dead and another was wounded after shots rang out in Lafourche Parish over the weekend.

Sheriff Craig Webre says around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Lasseigne Road in Thibodaux. It was there that detectives found two men who had been shot.

One man, who was shot in the chest, died at the scene. Another man who was shot in the leg was taken to an area hospital where details regarding his condition were not disclosed.

There is no word yet on the identity of the man who was killed.

Webre says although no arrests have been made in the investigation yet, detectives have made progress in the case. The shooting remains under investigation by the LPSO.

