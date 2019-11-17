Weekend Forecast: Sunday, November 17th











WEST MONROE, LA (11/17/19) Happy Sunday! It was yet another very cold start to our day as temperatures dipped into the upper 20’s. Once the sun came out we recovered nicely. Temperatures have generally been in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tonight will be another clear one and chilly, but not as cold as what we’ve been seeing. Temperatures will generally be in the upper 30’s.

The warming trend will continue for both lows and highs through the upcoming week. We will eventually see highs rebound to the middle 70’s, lows in the lower 60’s. Moisture will also return, with clouds increasing especially through the day Wednesday.

We stay dry until Thursday; some showers and storms will return ahead of our next cold front. Friday looks to offer the best chance for showers and storms, with some showers lingering into Saturday.

The air behind this system is not looking as cold as it once did, but we will notice a change in temps once the front moves through. Sunday looks cooler with clearing conditions, with highs getting into the upper 50’s.