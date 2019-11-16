Weekend Forecast: Saturday, November 16th

WEST MONROE, LA (11/16/19) Happy Saturday! It was another cold start to the day as many locations saw temperatures at or slightly below freezing. Once the sun came out we warmed up nicely with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tonight is expected to be another cold one with a few clouds, otherwise it will be mostly clear. Lows are expected to get close to or hitting the freezing mark. Not everyone will see freezing temps though.

Tomorrow will be another nice day, with some whipsy high clouds around. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than what we saw today, getting into the lower to middle 60’s.

We will continue to see warming through the week, with highs returning to the 70’s by Wednesday/Thursday. We will also stay dry until then.

Things will change by the time we get to Thursday/Friday, as our next cold front moves in. There will be a low chance for showers and thunderstorms beginning as early as Thursday afternoon, carrying into Friday afternoon/evening. Chances will remain fairly low, at least for now.

Once this front moves through it will take its rain chances with it, and temperatures will fall once again. Highs will return to the upper 50’s by next weekend.