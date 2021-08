RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) - Gerald Brown is only a little over a year into his second term as mayor of Richwood and is now faced with news that some residents in the town aren't confident in his leadership.

"Well, first of all, this is disappointing the fact that this has even come to this. The recall itself it's attributed to the vision and divisiveness you know, within our own town. And I hate that this has gotten even to this point, but I think it should be used if there is some kind of criminal act and events but this is some kind of egregious mismanagement of the town." He says.