EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Fourth of July weekend looked different than many residents may have expected it to look like. On Sunday, July 3rd, areas in Union County experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage.

Although the flooding has surpassed and roadways are clear, many residents and businesses are still feeling the impact Tuesday afternoon.

A local resident lives in a house off of Tanglewood, which is one of the streets that got severely damaged by the flood. She said, “I’m heartbroken and I’m stressed out. We’ve got to find somewhere else to move to.”

Downtown Smackover saw approximately nine inches of rainfall in just a few hours.

The weekend flood was unexpected for Union County residents as they were preparing for a normal sunny weekend to celebrate the holiday on Monday.