Weather Intern Alexandra Noel’s First Forecast, December 13th

West Monroe, LA (12/13/21)

A clear and calm day, with not a cloud in sight for most of the Arklamiss. A different story for tonight as moisture returns to our area thanks to a southerly wind bringing in clouds and a slight chance of rain, only 10%. Temperatures this evening are not quite as cold as previous nights, so no need to wake up early to defrost your vehicle, only falling into the mid-50’s.

Tomorrow’s forecast looks to be a little dimmer as clouds and moisture continue to enter our area from the south. It’s going to be a bit warm and not feeling like December with temperatures back up into the mid-70’s. Although the clouds may look menacing at times tomorrow, there is only a 10% chance of rain, mostly for our southern counties of Arkansas and most north parishes of Louisiana.

As we look towards the rest of the week, we can expect more clouds and slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday. The rain chances return on Thursday with a 20% chance, so a few showers can’t be ruled out. On Friday temperatures reach their highest for the week, into the upper 70’s and only falling into the low 60’s with another chance of a few scattered showers. Saturday there is a cold front that is going to make its was across the area bringing in some much-needed rain that will linger into Sunday. Temperatures then fall behind the front into the low to mid 50’s Sunday and Monday, then dropping into the upper 30’s Monday night.