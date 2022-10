EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 20, 2022, El Dorado High School administration became aware of a potential weapon being on campus. According to authorities, the administration school resource officer initiated an investigation.

El Dorado Police placed a student in custody. As of Friday, October 21, 2022, a metal detector will be used and backpacks will be checked until the weapon detection system is in place.