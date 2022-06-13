WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Heat is one of the leading weather related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year.

Here are some ways to prevent heat injuries:

Drink Plenty of Fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Wear Sunscreen: Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions.

Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like early in the morning and late in the evening. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.

Monitor Those at High Risk: Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others: