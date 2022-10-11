BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 15, 2022, there will be a Wave of Light event in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss. The remembrance ceremony will take place at Morehouse Parish Courthouse Square located at 100 East Madison Street in Bastrop, La.
Partners of the event includes the following:
- Morehouse General Hospital
- Monroe Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
- Mu Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
- City of Bastrop
- Morehouse Parish Police Jury
The event will last from 6 PM to 7 PM.