BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 15, 2022, there will be a Wave of Light event in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss. The remembrance ceremony will take place at Morehouse Parish Courthouse Square located at 100 East Madison Street in Bastrop, La.

Partners of the event includes the following:

Morehouse General Hospital

Monroe Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Mu Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

City of Bastrop

Morehouse Parish Police Jury

The event will last from 6 PM to 7 PM.