RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Senator Katrina Jackson and State Representatives Neal Riser, Francis Thompson, and Adrian Fisher have arranged with the Louisiana Department of Health a workshop that discusses funding opportunities under the State’s Water Sector Program. The workshop will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Rayville Civic Center.

Registration will begin at 9 AM. Attendees will learn the process of applying for the funds and receive assistance in completing their funding applications from LDH Officials.

For more information, contact Rev. James Smith at 318-537-0149.