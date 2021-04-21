WATCH: Video shows bandit stealing armful of clothing from Lafayette Citi Trends

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A chaotic theft of goods happened at the Citi Trends clothing store located at 2007 NW Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

It happened Monday when a male suspect allegedly gathered armfuls of clothing, then left without paying for them.

Cell phone video captured footage of the shoplifter.

An employee, who waited at the door, appears to have a brief conversation with the suspect who then walks out the door toward a waiting car, dropping multiple items along the way.

Lafayette Police say they are aware of the incident at Citi Trends.

Public Information Officer Corporal Bridgette Dugas said a similar incident occurred Wednesday at Ulta Beauty.

A license plate number was reportedly provided to officers.

If you recognize the suspect or have information regarding these crimes, call Lafayette Police CrimeStoppers at 337-232-TIPS.