UPDATE: We are now 7 hours into our Jarod-a-Thon for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. So far, 927 tickets have been sold. Remember, only 8,000 tickets are available for purchase. For more information about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, see the link below.

All of the money raised helps St. Jude in their fight to end childhood cancer.

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Get your ticket online at DreamHome.org or call 800-726-9874. There are only 8,000 tickets available, so get them quick! Watch our Facebook live link for an all day “Jarod-A-Thon” where Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd will be live on Facebook for 22 hours speaking to sponsors, St. Jude patients, and more!

The link to the Facebook Live is HERE.