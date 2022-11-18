BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children discussed the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) Friday.

Along with questioning, Senate committee members received an update from DCFS on the direction of the agency. The meeting can be viewed live at legis.la.gov.

Terri Ricks is currently serving as acting secretary after Marketa Walters resigned last Thursday, Nov. 10.

Senator Regina Barrow said she’s looking for “where the ball fell” in DCFS’s work in Baton Rouge after two young children died from fentanyl overdoses. She added that both children were from her district.

Ricks said the agency is making structural changes and is working to “reset the culture.” She said there are leadership and new positions open the agency is currently hiring to fill.

Watch the second half of the meeting below: