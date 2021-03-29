WATCH: Security camera footage of Arkansas tornado in Monticello

MONTICELLO, AR (KTVE/KARD) — It’s been confirmed, that a tornado hit through parts of Arkansas Saturday night. NBC 10 and FOX 14 have obtained exclusive video of the tornado ripping through Monticello.

In the video, you can see the building get hit by the storm and damage the entire front left wall. This location is Rabb’s Construction in Monticello.

Damage also hit outside the building at Rabb’s Construction RC Door and Hardware. The trailer that caused the internal damage is now in the parking lot completely bent.