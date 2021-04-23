Watch: Mayor Cantrell announces launch of ‘Office of Gun Violence Prevention’

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“Establishing this office is part of our commitment to a holistic long-term strategy to prevent gun violence over time. This work started with recommendations from our Forward Together Transition Team, and in one of my first acts as Mayor, I established the Gun Violence Reduction Taskforce. This in turn led to the August 2019 Generational Gun Violence Reduction Plan. This new office will coordinate, fund and evaluate public health gun violence reduction interventions and their outcomes,” said Mayor Cantrell.

“Even though New Orleans has had over 100 murders annually since the 1970s, no other administration has invested in the infrastructure to focus on this problem over the long term,” said Joshua Cox, Director of Strategic Initiatives.

Patrick Young will serve as Director for the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which will feature three core functions: