Watch: Mayor Cantrell says ‘We have to act now’ and makes requirement to show proof of vaccination in some indoor events

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana, New Orleans city officials and healthcare leaders made a major announcement Thursday, August 12.

In a news conference at 4:30 p.m., Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department announced participants in some indoor events must show proof of vaccination or negative covid tests for entry.

Starting on Monday, August 16, indoor spaces such as bars, restaurants, breweries, gyms, concerts, Superdome events, adult performance venues, and casinos must show proof of vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering an event.

Large outdoor venues with more than 500 people are also going to be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“Like this time last year we have a tool, we have a vaccine, this is the only way out of this virus, we have to act now,” said Cantrell.

The Mayor said the city of New Orleans is the backbone of the state of Louisiana and keeping businesses open is a priority. She said she doesn’t want to revisit last year.

She said, “Hospitals in Orleans Parish are strained, most of the people in them are not from the city of New Orleans.” Although the numbers are concerning to her, she said she has seen an increase in residents getting vaccinated.

There won’t be any changes in capacity for these events. She expects businesses to begin compliance right away but understands it will take some time to make adjustments.