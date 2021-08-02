WATCH LIVE: Governor Edwards reissues statewide mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reissues the mask mandate in Louisiana. The mandate will be in effect from Aug. 4 until Sept. 1.

The mask mandate applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals indoors. This mandate applies to children as young as five years old.

Edwards said this mask mandate applies to school campuses, this includes K-12 campuses and college campuses.

“It’s vitally important that we protect our children, especially the ones that are too young to get vaccinated,” said Edwards.

The latest COVID-19 information from the Louisiana Department of Health:

11,109 new cases, bringing the number of total cases to 552,787

27 new deaths, bringing the number of total deaths to 11,026

1,984 COVID patients are currently in the hospital

213 COVID patients are on ventilators

Edwards said this fourth surge is the worst one the state has had yet.

“Louisiana finds itself yet again on the leading edge of a very dangerous surge going around the country,” said Dr. Kanter.

Dr. Kanter said the state is on track to surpassing peak hospitalization numbers. He reminds the public that the peak during the winter was 2,069 hospitalizations.

The latest about the delta variant, according to LDH:

Delta variant is twice as transmissible as the original strains of COVID-19

Delta variant is causing large, rapid increases in infections tha tare compromising the capacity of healthcare systems to provide care

Vacciantion reduces the chance of becoming infected with COVID-19, but fully vaccinated people infected with delta can transmit it to others

Dr. Kanter asks Louisiana residents to take the mask mandate seriously. He said if you need testing or have mild symptoms, don’t go to the hospitals as they are overwhelmed right now. However, if you are seriously ill, he says you should seek treatment.

Physician-in-Chief and Chief Academic Officer of Children’s Hospital in New Orleans Dr. Mark Kline said almost all children’s hospitals are full at this time and they’ve had as many as 20 patients admitted to their hospital in a day.

Dr. Kline addressed the circulating myth that only children with underlying conditions would get infected with COVID-19. He said that is not the case and that all children are susceptible to the virus.

Dr. Phyllis Mason, Chief Medical Officer of Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, explained the overwhelm hospital staff are experiencing now.

“If you’re not going to trust the science, respect the virus and wear a mask,” said Dr. Mason.

Louisiana is the leading nation in the number of new COVID cases per capita and remains one of the bottom five states in administering vaccinations.

Edwards and Louisiana’s health officer say vaccinations and masks are both needed to slow what one Louisiana hospital official calls an “accelerating” rate of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on pace to set a record in the state next week.

Getting vaccinated means you’re less likely to catch COVID-19 & it means you’re much less likely to have a severe reaction if you do. Wearing a mask helps prevent spreading the virus among both the vaccinated & unvaccinated. Please wear a mask & please get vaccinated. #lagov pic.twitter.com/hV3u8sj6Th — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 1, 2021

Edwards said he’s been asked by health officials around the state to impose a mandate. Warner Thomas, CEO of Ochsner Health system, told reporters Friday afternoon that he was one of them. “We see this accelerating, not getting better,” Warner said,

The Associated Press contributed to this report.