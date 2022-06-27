The Supreme Court ruled that a Washington State School District violated the rights of a football coach by firing him for praying during games. Local football coach Tommy Tharp says that players and coaches should be able to exercise their first amendment rights.



Tommy Tharp, “People have the right to not pray, but they also have the right to pray, and I think that’s pretty much what the Supreme court ruled.”

In 2015 coach Joe Kennedy lost his job by praying at the 50-yard line after games. D’Arboone Woods head football coach Tommy Tharp says he has been a coach for more than three decades and that it is rare to not see praying at football games.



Tommy Tharp, “Well I mean I’ve been doing this for a long time now well over 30 years and I can’t recall a game where prayer wasn’t a part of it.”

Coach Tharp says he believes in the power of prayer and that he prays before every game, but it is not mandatory for his players or coaching staff to do the same.



Tommy Tharp,” Before a ball game and before most things that I do, I try to say a little prayer, and if kids want to join in, I will certainly embrace that, but as a public institution we can’t force a kid to do this, that can’t be a part of our curriculum and I completely respect that. ”



Coach Tharp says he will continue to pray privately before each game.