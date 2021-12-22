Warming trend accelerates, temperatures soar toward Christmas

WEST MONROE, La. — (12/22/2021) High pressure moving eastward across the region will allow a return flow of southerly moisture across the ArkLaMiss through the day on Thursday. While an increase in clouds is likely, the above average temperatures will remain the weather headline of the week.

The upper level pattern is likely to become more zonal thanks to ridging aloft across the southwestern United States through the rest of the week. Winds at the surface will remain consistent out of the south, leading a warming trend that will approach record highs in some locations for Christmas Day.

Record Highs for December 25 (Christmas Day) for Monroe, El Dorado

The warm up continues into early next week, but there are signs of a possible cold front by mid-week. Any front would likely bring some showers and storms back to the region. Until then, expect generally dry conditions with daytime clouds, but drought conditions are likely to expand into early next week.