Warm, breezy Christmas weekend likely

WEST MONROE, La. — (12/23/2021) A Lake Wind Advisory highlights Christmas Eve across most of the ArkLaMiss, as strong southerly winds continue a near-record warm up across the southern U.S. High pressure to our east and low pressure to our west will lead to a stronger pressure gradient, increasing wind gusts to up to 25 mph through the day tomorrow.

Ridging aloft across northern Mexico will continue flatten out our upper level pattern as we move into the Christmas weekend. The stronger, southerly flow will continue to lead a general step-up in temperatures through the weekend. Record highs are generally in the upper 70s to low 80s, and could be challenged on any given day.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook [Weather Prediction Center]

By mid-week, a new cold front is slated to push through the central United States, although it remains unclear as to how much of an impact it will have on temperatures. Regardless, it likely brings our next legitimate shot for rainfall. A few scattered showers and storms would be possible.

The overall upper level pattern appears generally unchanged for most of the rest of 2021, leading to above average temperatures for much of the next two weeks.