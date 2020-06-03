Wanted: Monroe Police Department is currently looking for two men in connection to a shooting

Monroe, La. (06/03/20)— Monroe Police Department is currently looking for two men in connection to a shooting on Friday, May 29.

MPD holds an active arrest warrant for Corbin Brown Jr., A.K.A. “New Orleans” DOB: 11/22/1984 (Age 35) He is 5′ 11″ tall, 220 lbs., and wanted on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Aggravated Battery

Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments

Disturbing the Peace

Corbin Brown Jr. — A.K.A. “New Orleans”

An active warrant is also held for Maurice Scott DOB: 02/22/1993 (Age 27) He is 6′ 1″ tall, 165 lbs., and wanted on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Aggravated Battery

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments

Simple Battery

Disturbing the Peace

Maurice Scott

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Brown or Scott, please call Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274). All tips are anonymous and you never leave your name or phone number.

