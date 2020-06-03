Wanted: Monroe Police Department is currently looking for two men in connection to a shooting

Monroe, La. (06/03/20)— Monroe Police Department is currently looking for two men in connection to a shooting on Friday, May 29.
MPD holds an active arrest warrant for Corbin Brown Jr., A.K.A. “New Orleans” DOB: 11/22/1984 (Age 35) He is 5′ 11″ tall, 220 lbs., and wanted on the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- Aggravated Battery
- Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments
- Disturbing the Peace
An active warrant is also held for Maurice Scott DOB: 02/22/1993 (Age 27) He is 6′ 1″ tall, 165 lbs., and wanted on the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- Aggravated Battery
- Illegal Carrying of a Weapon
- Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments
- Simple Battery
- Disturbing the Peace
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Brown or Scott, please call Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274). All tips are anonymous and you never leave your name or phone number.
