Walnut Bayou Water System issues system wide boil advisory

Tallulah, La. (05/12/20)— The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory for all its customers due to a 12 inch main line break.

Customers of Walnut Bayou are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes brushing your teeth, making ice, or mixing drinks such as Kool-Aid or tea.

Customers are to boil their water until advisory is rescinded by Walnut Bayou.

