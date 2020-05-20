Coronavirus Information

Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil order

Madison Parish, La. (05/20/20)— The Walnut Bayou Water System in Madison Parish has issued a boil order for a portion of their customers.

The affected areas are:

  • Hwy 602
  • Mound Road
  • Hopkins Road
  • Woodyear Drive
  • Letourneau Road
  • Hwy 80 East
  • VTR Airport Road
  • Ethridge Road
  • Killarney Road
  • Farmers Grain Road
  • Hunter Drive
  • Edna Drive
  • Hawthorne Drive
  • Hannah Plantation Road
  • LA Hwy 193
  • LA Hwy 218
  • Willow Glen Road
  • Dudley Pillows Road
  • LA DOTD on I-20 East
  • Renfrow Green Road
  • Puckett Road
  • Byson Road
  • T.J. Lott Road
  • Thomastown
  • Sparta
  • Carpenter
  • Kennedy
  • Dalkeith Pltn.
  • Ashley Pltn.

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food.

This boil order is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Walnut Bayou Water System.

