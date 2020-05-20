Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil order

Madison Parish, La. (05/20/20)— The Walnut Bayou Water System in Madison Parish has issued a boil order for a portion of their customers.

The affected areas are:

Hwy 602

Mound Road

Hopkins Road

Woodyear Drive

Letourneau Road

Hwy 80 East

VTR Airport Road

Ethridge Road

Killarney Road

Farmers Grain Road

Hunter Drive

Edna Drive

Hawthorne Drive

Hannah Plantation Road

LA Hwy 193

LA Hwy 218

Willow Glen Road

Dudley Pillows Road

LA DOTD on I-20 East

Renfrow Green Road

Puckett Road

Byson Road

T.J. Lott Road

Thomastown

Sparta

Carpenter

Kennedy

Dalkeith Pltn.

Ashley Pltn.

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food.

This boil order is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Walnut Bayou Water System.

