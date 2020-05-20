Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil order

Madison Parish, La. (05/20/20)— The Walnut Bayou Water System in Madison Parish has issued a boil order for a portion of their customers.
The affected areas are:
- Hwy 602
- Mound Road
- Hopkins Road
- Woodyear Drive
- Letourneau Road
- Hwy 80 East
- VTR Airport Road
- Ethridge Road
- Killarney Road
- Farmers Grain Road
- Hunter Drive
- Edna Drive
- Hawthorne Drive
- Hannah Plantation Road
- LA Hwy 193
- LA Hwy 218
- Willow Glen Road
- Dudley Pillows Road
- LA DOTD on I-20 East
- Renfrow Green Road
- Puckett Road
- Byson Road
- T.J. Lott Road
- Thomastown
- Sparta
- Carpenter
- Kennedy
- Dalkeith Pltn.
- Ashley Pltn.
Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food.
This boil order is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Walnut Bayou Water System.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- U.S. aircraft carrier that was hit with major coronavirus outbreak is scheduled to return to sea this week
- Massive block party ends in multiple arrests and accusations of racial profiling
- Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, May 20th
- One of two men who wore watermelons on their heads to rob a convenience store has been arrested
- NASA’s chief of human spaceflight resigns just days away from historic SpaceX launch