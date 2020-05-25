Madison Parish, La. (05/25/20)— The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

Customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the rinsing or preparation of food.

The affected areas are as follows:

130-460 Teddy Roosevelt Road

268 Boyer Beaird Road

215 E.J. Hodge Road

197-1003 East Bear Lake Road

121-133 McCoy Road

139 Blaine Davis Road

127-309 Parker Road

500-1398 Willow Bayou Road

126 Gaumnitz Road

146-302 Purvis Road

Bedgood Road

138 Shaw Drive

123 Dan Road

177-577 S & R Tensas Road

108-1733 West Bear Lake Road

Donaldson Road

335 Gregory Road

126-128 Cox Road

772-2260 Highway 80 West

149 Hilderbrand Road

141-202 Eldorado Plantation Road

526 Butts Drive

228-260 Averett Road

317 Fred Morgan Road

123 Lance Morgan Road

453-2312 Quebec Road

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Walnut Bayou Water System.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.