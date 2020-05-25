Coronavirus Information

Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory

Madison Parish, La. (05/25/20)— The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

Customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the rinsing or preparation of food.

The affected areas are as follows:

  • 130-460 Teddy Roosevelt Road
  • 268 Boyer Beaird Road
  • 215 E.J. Hodge Road
  • 197-1003 East Bear Lake Road
  • 121-133 McCoy Road
  • 139 Blaine Davis Road
  • 127-309 Parker Road
  • 500-1398 Willow Bayou Road
  • 126 Gaumnitz Road
  • 146-302 Purvis Road
  • Bedgood Road
  • 138 Shaw Drive
  • 123 Dan Road
  • 177-577 S & R Tensas Road
  • 108-1733 West Bear Lake Road
  • Donaldson Road
  • 335 Gregory Road
  • 126-128 Cox Road
  • 772-2260 Highway 80 West
  • 149 Hilderbrand Road
  • 141-202 Eldorado Plantation Road
  • 526 Butts Drive
  • 228-260 Averett Road
  • 317 Fred Morgan Road
  • 123 Lance Morgan Road
  • 453-2312 Quebec Road

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Walnut Bayou Water System.

