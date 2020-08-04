Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory

Madison Parish, La. (08/04/20)— Walnut Bayou Water System in Madison Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

  • 646-668 Verhagen Road
  • 104-119 Homestead Road
  • 206-2479 Highway 65 S
  • 112 Wallace Road
  • 149 Kinderhook
  • 126-142 Bolton Road
  • 1570 Ft. Morgan Drive
  • 113-130 Hoss Smith Road
  • 120 Bowling Drive
  • 112 South Bend Road
  • 163 Grady Road
  • 617 Hammond Road
  • 3940 Highway 603
  • 149-632 Afton Road
  • 202-516 Lost Ball Road
  • 3661-3856 Highway 603

And ALL of the following roads:

  • Sharkey Road
  • Petrus Farm Road
  • Wilhite Road
  • Hunters Bend Road
  • Thames Road
  • Thompson Road

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Walnut Bayou Water System.

