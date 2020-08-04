Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory

Madison Parish, La. (08/04/20)— Walnut Bayou Water System in Madison Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

646-668 Verhagen Road

104-119 Homestead Road

206-2479 Highway 65 S

112 Wallace Road

149 Kinderhook

126-142 Bolton Road

1570 Ft. Morgan Drive

113-130 Hoss Smith Road

120 Bowling Drive

112 South Bend Road

163 Grady Road

617 Hammond Road

3940 Highway 603

149-632 Afton Road

202-516 Lost Ball Road

3661-3856 Highway 603

And ALL of the following roads:

Sharkey Road

Petrus Farm Road

Wilhite Road

Hunters Bend Road

Thames Road

Thompson Road

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Walnut Bayou Water System.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.