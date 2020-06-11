Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory

Madison Parish, La. (06/11/20)— The Walnut Bayou Water System in Madison Parish has issued a boil order for a portion of its customers.
The affected areas are as follows:
- Copes Road
- Sam Vilardo Road
- Oakwood Road
- Barnes Crossing
- Williamson Drive
- Wicker Drive
- Lillian Lee Drive
- Jost Lane
- Crescent Plantation Drive
- Eaker Road
- Gulf South Compressor Road
- Betty Eakes Drive
- Merle Gustafson Road
- Sammie Lane
- Scott Airport Road
- Memorial Park Cemetery
- Stockman Crossing Road
- 2000 Crothers Drive
- Caroline Street
- Lancaster Drive
- Montrose Road
- Highway 80 East
- Highway 602
- Hopkins Road
- Harvey Drive
- Still Drive
- Rogan Road
- Short Drive
- 201-3815 Highway 603
- Senator Sevier Road
- Kennedy Drive
- K.C. Ranch Road
- Pemberton Road
- Dahlia Road
- Dunbar Road
- Ball Street
- 107-149 Afton Road
- Varner Drive
- Sevier Crossing
- Shoemaker Drive
- P.M. Drive
- 114-630 Verhagen Road
- Homestead Road
- 1475-1817 Highway 65 South
- Wallace Road
- Sharkey Road
- Kinderhook
- Bolton Road
- FT. Morgan Drive
- Hoss Smith Road
- Highway 575
- South Bend Road
- Neumann Drive
- Gipson Drive
- Watts Drive
- Howard Busby Farm Road
- Fountain Road
- Busby Road
- Louise Drive
- Sean Drive
- Jackson-Yerger Drive
- Arender Road
- White Road
- Hodge Road
- Levee Road
- Gaberial Road
- Diamond Island Road
- Erwin-Lusby Road
- Jimmy Lane
Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.
This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.
