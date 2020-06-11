Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory

Madison Parish, La. (06/11/20)— The Walnut Bayou Water System in Madison Parish has issued a boil order for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are as follows:

Copes Road

Sam Vilardo Road

Oakwood Road

Barnes Crossing

Williamson Drive

Wicker Drive

Lillian Lee Drive

Jost Lane

Crescent Plantation Drive

Eaker Road

Gulf South Compressor Road

Betty Eakes Drive

Merle Gustafson Road

Sammie Lane

Scott Airport Road

Memorial Park Cemetery

Stockman Crossing Road

2000 Crothers Drive

Caroline Street

Lancaster Drive

Montrose Road

Highway 80 East

Highway 602

Hopkins Road

Harvey Drive

Still Drive

Rogan Road

Short Drive

201-3815 Highway 603

Senator Sevier Road

Kennedy Drive

K.C. Ranch Road

Pemberton Road

Dahlia Road

Dunbar Road

Ball Street

107-149 Afton Road

Varner Drive

Sevier Crossing

Shoemaker Drive

P.M. Drive

114-630 Verhagen Road

Homestead Road

1475-1817 Highway 65 South

Wallace Road

Sharkey Road

Kinderhook

Bolton Road

FT. Morgan Drive

Hoss Smith Road

Highway 575

South Bend Road

Neumann Drive

Gipson Drive

Watts Drive

Howard Busby Farm Road

Fountain Road

Busby Road

Louise Drive

Sean Drive

Jackson-Yerger Drive

Arender Road

White Road

Hodge Road

Levee Road

Gaberial Road

Diamond Island Road

Erwin-Lusby Road

Jimmy Lane

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

