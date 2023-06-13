COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — After closing for nearly a week, Covington’s Walmart store will be reopening on Monday, June 12.
Staff at the Walmart on Highway 190 took to Facebook to announce their reopening and to thank the community for their patience while store leaders focused on getting the store back up and running.
The Walmart was closed due to a fire that broke out in the automotive section allegedly caused by two teens. The 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys, both from Covington, were arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 5.
The store will open at 7:00 a.m. with limited shopping on Monday.
