Walmart apologizes for Santa sweater with cocaine

(CNN) – Walmart is apologizing for selling sweaters that appear to show Santa with lines of cocaine.

The sweater says “Let It Snow” and includes three white lines. 

Part of the description said, ” The best snow comes straight from South America,” and that “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A Colombian snow.”

Walmart said the sweater was sold online in Canada by a third-party vendor and has been removed. 

The company said the sweaters do not represent Walmart’s values.

