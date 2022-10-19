CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk will take place in Camden, Ark. on October 21 and 22, 2022. The walk will be at the Historic Oakland Cemetery located on Maul Rd in Camden, Ark.

There will be costumed re-enactors portraying the characters of people who were buried in the cemetery in the 1800s. Oakland Cemetery was established in 1833 and is one of the oldest cemeteries in Camden, Ark. containing many members of the area’s pioneer families.

Tours will take place through the historic cemetery from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM on both nights. Admission for the walk is $10 for adults, $3 for students, and free for children 4 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket table in the parking lot of Zion Hill Baptist Church which is across from the cemetery.

For more information, call (870) 836-9243 or click here to go to the Camden, Ark. event website.