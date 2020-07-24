Caldwell Parish (07/24/20)— Vixen East Water System in Caldwell Parish has issued a system wide boil advisory for ALL of its customers.

Customers are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Vixen East Water System.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.