Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, a visiting professor at Louisiana Tech University, 53-year-old Monte Alan Garrett, was taken into custody and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles after a joint investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, investigators were informed that Garrett allegedly communicated with a 14-year-old female. According to authorities, the conversations involved sexual content.

LBI and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office became involved in the case and it was discovered that Garrett was a visiting professor at Louisiana Tech University. An arrest warrant was obtained and he was placed under arrest.

Garrett’s bond is set at $100,000.