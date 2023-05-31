OAK RIDGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Nestled in Morehouse Parish is the tiny village of Oak Ridge with less than 200 residents. Malcom Williams the mayor of Oak Ridge and his daughter Jennifer opened up a Snack Shack for people in the community.

We had the opportunity to buy this lot and this building. We redesigned it and filled it up with restaurant equipment and that’s where were at today, we’ve been open almost one year as of June 24th. Malcom Williams, owner of Snack Shack

Malcom and his daughter Jennifer came up with the business idea because many residents in the village had to travel to neighboring towns like Mer Rouge and Rayville just to get a drink or a snack. The building the father and daughter purchased used to be on old classroom that was part of an old school building.

The building was an old classroom at one of the schools, it was an outdoor classroom and they auctioned it off and I got it for a pretty good price. Malcom Williams, owner of Snack Shack

Even though there are less than 200 people living in the village Malcom says the response from the community has been great. The snack shack has a wide variety of options.

We have a half pound hamburger, and we hand make those patties once a week. We also sell fish, shrimp, chicken tenders, okra, onion rings, sweet Potatoe fries, anything you can think of fast food wise we sell it. Malcom Williams, owner of Snack Shack

The Snack Shack is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm at 203 N Oak St, Oak Ridge, La.