Village of Gilbert Water System issues partial boil advisory

Franklin Parish (05/06/20)— The Village of Gilbert has issued a partial boil advisory due to a leak in their main line.
The affected areas are 3rd Street and 4th Street.
Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
