Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Village of Gilbert Water System issues partial boil advisory

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Boil Advisory_289910076177270342

Franklin Parish (05/06/20)— The Village of Gilbert has issued a partial boil advisory due to a leak in their main line.

The affected areas are 3rd Street and 4th Street.

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories