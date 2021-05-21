Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in Friday will become the second world, and Asian, leader welcomed by President Joe Biden at the White House, a sign of the importance Washington attaches to the region as it seeks to counter China's influence.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, White House officials said North Korea will be a central focus of talks. Coordination on vaccine distribution, climate change and regional security concerns spurred by China are also high on the president’s list.