VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, the Vidalia Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of Laurel Street in reference to a welfare check. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive adult female inside the residence.

According to officers, they identified the adult female as 50-year-old Tyberia Bell. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information concerning the case, call Vidalia Police at 318-336-5254.