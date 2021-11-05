Victims identified in Cedar Grove triple-homicide; SPD says suspect had history of domestic violence

The Caddo coroner’s office has released the names of the three people fatally shot homicide Wednesday night in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo coroner’s office has released the names of the three people fatally shot homicide Wednesday night in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to the coroner’s office, Adriananna Rigsby, 29, Joshua Perry, 18, and Xzavier Perry, 12, were found shot numerous times inside a home in the 400 block of West 82nd Street just before 2 a.m., after a family member went to the home to check on her son and found the back door open and found the victims inside. Each had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Caddo school officials have confirmed to KTAL/KMSS that 12-year-old Xzavier Perry was a student at Ridgewood Middle School and 18-year-old Joshua Perry was a senior at Booker T. Washington High School. Counselors were brought in on Thursday to be available for any students that needed support.

Barry Rigsby, 36, was shot by officers around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Wisner, according to Louisiana State Police Troop F officials. (Photo source: Shreveport Police Department)

The suspect in the triple homicide, 36-year-old Barry Rigsby, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials Thursday afternoon about four hours into a standoff after he barricaded himself in at an assisted living center in Wisner, according to Louisiana State Police Troop F officials.

His vehicle had been found in a wooded area near Wisner earlier in the day, covered with debris as if efforts had been made to hide it, according to SPD, promoting a search of the area that led to his discovery and the standoff.

Shreveport police say detectives were able to review text messages sent by Rigsby that implicated him in the murders and indicated that he was suicidal.

“Many individuals came forward and provided information that fortified investigators belief that Rigsby was responsible for the murders,” SPD said in a statement. “Detectives learned that in the days leading up to the murders Rigsby purchased a new phone and attempted to buy at least one vehicle from an acquaintance. People close to him described his behavior as unusual. Detectives uncovered a disturbing history of domestic violence between the two. A few of those incidents had been reported to authorities and resulted in arrests, but most incidents had never been reported to authorities and were sinister in nature.”

“The Shreveport Police Department would like to remind everyone that “love shouldn’t hurt”. We lose many community members to incidents of domestic violence each year. We urge anyone who is a victim of such violence or knows of a person who is being abused to contact authorities immediately.”

The coroner’s office says autopsies have been ordered.