MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 5:24 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 5400 Long Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a shooting victim, who was also a suspect, was located at the 4900 block of Wilton Drive.

Officers made contact with 23-year-old Obie Twan Grayson, who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left ear lobe. Grayson was also found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Obie Twan Grayson

According to Grayson, he was shot by the victim in the shooting. During the investigation, officers discovered that Grayson allegedly shot the victim three times. The victim was transported to a local hospital for life threatening injuries.

According to the victim, he stated that he saw Grayson shoot him three times. Grayson was interviewed after he was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Grayson admitted to shooting the victim three times during the incident. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Grayson was arrested for Second Degree Attempted Murder.